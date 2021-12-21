SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski Sells 5,000 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,663 shares in the company, valued at C$996,630.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIL shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

