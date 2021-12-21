Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.46 and last traded at $100.95. Approximately 1,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPXCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.5795 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $2.68.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

