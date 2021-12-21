Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.67

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 16679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

