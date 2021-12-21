SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) & Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Head to Head Comparison

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SJM has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SJM and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 0 8 1 0 2.11

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 57.11%. Given Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is more favorable than SJM.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SJM and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $967.83 million 3.45 -$384.11 million N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.67 $356.55 million $1.50 31.09

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Profitability

This table compares SJM and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.98% 17.60% 4.29%

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats SJM on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,095 gaming tables and 1,247 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, and hospitality services, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e DiversÃµes de Macau, S.A.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets). The Portugal Cash & Carry segment includes the wholesale business unit Recheio. The Poland Retail segment operates under Biedronka banner. The Colombia Retail segment operates under Ara banner. The Others, Eliminations, and Adjustments segment involves business units with reduced materiality, the holding companies, and the group’s consolidation adjustments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Martins in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

