Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Trading Down 3%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.96. 711,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 425,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

