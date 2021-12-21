Skycoin (SKY) Market Capitalization Hits $5.21 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $139,753.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.60 or 0.08174885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,582.22 or 0.99998613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00072090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

