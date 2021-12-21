SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $14.81. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 726 shares changing hands.

SKYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $528,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

