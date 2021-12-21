Smart MFG (MFG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,320.00

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and approximately $50,320.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 310,855,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

