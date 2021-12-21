SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.54 Million

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00005377 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $53,103.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.74 or 0.08183048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.04 or 0.99911156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io . SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token

