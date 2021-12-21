SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Price Up 9.1%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 10.23 and last traded at 10.23. Approximately 6,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 491,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.38.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 11.21.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

