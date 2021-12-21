Smartshare Hits Market Capitalization of $320,803.06 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $320,803.06 and approximately $29,594.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00112126 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001760 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

