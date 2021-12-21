Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.59 Million

Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $151.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $152.11 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $109.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $543.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.97 million to $545.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $725.12 million, with estimates ranging from $685.63 million to $756.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $218,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

