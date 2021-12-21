Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 780,073 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 780,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 296,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

