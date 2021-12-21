Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 57,692 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares during the quarter. Conduent makes up 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Conduent worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after buying an additional 1,362,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 1,356,032 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Conduent by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,670,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 745,937 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,161,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,607,000 after buying an additional 708,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Conduent by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 682,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

