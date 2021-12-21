Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Dycom Industries worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

