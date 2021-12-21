Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,031 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Washington Federal worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 732.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Washington Federal by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 74.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 110.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

WAFD stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

