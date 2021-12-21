Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,872 shares during the period. Owens & Minor makes up approximately 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Owens & Minor worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $8,949,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

