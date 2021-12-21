Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $10.45 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,887 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.20% of PacWest Bancorp worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.