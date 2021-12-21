Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $11.08 Million Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,819 shares during the quarter. NextGen Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.17% of NextGen Healthcare worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -293.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.