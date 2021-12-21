Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,095 shares during the quarter. ScanSource comprises 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.28% of ScanSource worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,958,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

