Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,872 shares during the period. Owens & Minor accounts for 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Owens & Minor worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 58.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 91.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $23,041,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

