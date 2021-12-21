Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the period. Eagle Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.95% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,063,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $715.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.