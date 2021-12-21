Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $14.97 Million Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises approximately 1.5% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 119,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 84,587 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $1,607,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $5,230,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

