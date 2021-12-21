Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $17.43 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41,546 shares during the period. Select Medical comprises about 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Select Medical worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.