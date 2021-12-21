Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $17.43 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41,546 shares during the period. Select Medical accounts for 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Select Medical worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Select Medical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 2,923.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.