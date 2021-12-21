Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

NYSE ANTM opened at $439.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $451.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.50.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.