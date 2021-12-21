Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.06 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Webster Financial worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Webster Financial by 108.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $105,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Webster Financial by 42.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 312.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

