Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Columbia Banking System worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,152.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,285 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 321,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

COLB opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

