Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after buying an additional 101,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,364,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.44. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.