Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.80 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.10% of AutoNation worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.0% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN stock opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.