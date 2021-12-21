Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $9.87 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Cirrus Logic worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

