Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,840 shares during the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing comprises 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.99% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $960.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

