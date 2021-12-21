Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 2.42% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRGB. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,796,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.