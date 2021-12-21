Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,105 shares during the quarter. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.