Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,095 shares during the quarter. ScanSource accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.28% of ScanSource worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 4.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

SCSC opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $822.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.54.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $43,056.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

