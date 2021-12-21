Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBH stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

