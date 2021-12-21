Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. Eagle Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

