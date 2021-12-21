Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of GATX worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 11.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX stock opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.