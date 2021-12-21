Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 6,438 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Ferro worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $105,286,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ferro by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferro by 962.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.