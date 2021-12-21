Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Deckers Outdoor worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after buying an additional 147,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $339.04 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.