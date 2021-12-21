Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Itron worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Itron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

