Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,434 shares during the period. M.D.C. makes up 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of M.D.C. worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

