Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,873 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.56% of ProAssurance worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 52.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.33. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

