Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 10,202 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Belden worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 56,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDC opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

