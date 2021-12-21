Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 10,322 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Textron by 109.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at $16,353,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Textron by 216.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 221,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 42.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 187,814 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

