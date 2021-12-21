Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 12,117 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Genesco worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genesco by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Genesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Genesco by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:GCO opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.13.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.