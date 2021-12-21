Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 12,434 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Worthington Industries worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

