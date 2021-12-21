Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 12,564 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group makes up about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Selective Insurance Group worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

