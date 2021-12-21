Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 19,887 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,887 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of PacWest Bancorp worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,565,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,531,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $64,644,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACW opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

