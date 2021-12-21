Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 19,895 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,895 shares during the quarter. Children’s Place makes up approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Children’s Place worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 226.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 143.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 180,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.17.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

